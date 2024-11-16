NASCAR Fans Unearth Rare Footage Of Dale Earnhardt At Daytona And It'll Tug At Your Heart Strings

Oh, you're feeling nostalgic on this third Saturday of November? AND you're a NASCAR fan? AND AND you're a Dale Earnhardt fan?

Well, boys and girls, do I have some unearthed footage for you!

One hero Twitter user found some rare post-race footage from the 2000 Pepsi 400, which shows some of the giants of our sport debriefing after an intense 160 laps.

I'm talking Dale Earnhardt. Jeff Gordon. Tony Stewart. And, of course, Daytona International Speedway back before all the renovations.

Mix it all in with some solid camcorder footage, and I cannot think of a better way to start a big Saturday. Let's roll tape!

This was NASCAR's moment

I mean, what a time that was for NASCAR. Just the best. Nothing comes even kind of close. Dale Earnhardt. The black No. 3. Jeff Gordon and the Rainbow Warrior. Tony's Home Depot machine.

God, this used to be such a proper country. Remember NASCAR back then? It was on top of the world. It was a ratings monster, and we'll never, ever come close to it again.

Now, it's not all NASCAR's fault. Times have changed, and we're now in the world of streaming and social media. Sometimes, it works. Sometimes, it doesn't.

How did Netflix do last night? Spoiler alert: they crumbled like a cheap tent during the Tyson-Paul fight.

But, for the most part, it's been a boom for sports and how we view them. Not NASCAR, but other sports. You win some, you lose some. Oh well.

But that's not the point here. The point is, we get some unearthed, rare Dale Earnhardt footage from Daytona, and that's worth a few minutes of everyone's time before we start slugging beer on this college football Saturday.

Now, let's go have a big day.