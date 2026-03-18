NASCAR Driver Suspended For "Insensitive Comments" And I'm Not Sure How The Sport Will Ever Recover

So, here's the deal: NASCAR Truck Series driver Daniel Dye was suspended Tuesday because he made a painfully unfunny joke on a livestream about an IndyCar driver.

Well, that's not why he was suspended. I would've suspended him for that, personally, because it was just an awful joke. Not awful in a, "HE NEEDS SENSITIVITY TRAINING" way. But awful in a, "HE'S NOT FUNNY, MAKE THIS STOP" type of way.

Seriously. It was that bad.

But, NASCAR and the rest of the internet jumped all over Dye because … he used the word "gay." And did the classic "voice" that we all used to do in middle school.

It was all in reference to IndyCar driver David Malukas. And, because it's 2026 and kids are idiots, it was all caught on a livestream.

Brace yourselves for this DISGUSTING NSFW video:

THIS is why NASCAR suspended Daniel Dye?

Yes, that's the video. That's it. That's literally it.

I'll be honest with you, I saw this "story" circulating NASCAR Twitter Tuesday evening, but didn't get to watch the actual video because I have two kids and the fair is in town.

So, I waited until this morning to watch it, and I was fully prepared for Dye to just be dropping slur after slur after slur. I thought I'd have to go to church after watching it. I figured I'd immediately just go hug my kids tight.

The #MOB – including NASCAR media – made it sound like Dye had basically committed murder over the livestream.

… And that was it? What a letdown. Between the USA crapping the bed last night, and THAT video this morning, life has just been full of letdowns the past 12 hours or so.

Naturally, the internet #MOB attacked Dye, and Kaulig Racing/NASCAR suspended him mere hours after the DISGUSTING attack went viral:

"There's a good chance David ends up seeing this."

Goodness gracious.

I mean … come on. What are we doing here? Seriously? Again, Dye should be suspended for simply not being funny. That, I would 100% understand. Send him to Improv class, NASCAR, not "sensitivity training."

And before the wokes attack me, no, I'm not "defending" Daniel Dye over this. I'm saying "this" is stupid. He didn't use a homophobic slur. That's the headline-grabber, right? I get it. But come on.

Let's not act like Daniel Dye looked at the camera and called David Malukas a very nasty name that I won't say, but you all know it.

He didn't do that. He made a voice which the AP said "made inferences about Malukas' sexuality," and then Dye himself called it a "David Malukas gay voice." That's it, as far as I can tell. Did I miss anything?

And he was suspended over it? Again, come on.

I don't think Daniel Dye is a great driver. By all accounts, he's probably not the best human – although he's 22-years-old, so he's also just a dumb kid. For example, this is the second time he's been suspended.

The first happened back when he was 18, and happened because he punched a kid in the testicles in high school. That's a true story, by the way. I was working in Daytona at the time. Dye went to a Daytona-based high school. It was all the talk in town.

Dye was suspended by ARCA (owned by NASCAR), and was only reinstated when the charges were dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor.

So, yes, Daniel Dye is an idiot. And he's not a great racer. And, again, probably not the best human out there.

But the "outrage" over THAT 30-second clip is almost as painful as the context itself.

Give me a break.