This Is Why NASCAR Xfinity Driver Carson Ware Shouldn't Remove His Tattoos

It's easy to spot NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Carson Ware on the racetrack - he's the one with the face and neck tattoos. However, in a new tweet, Ware informed fans that he was going to be getting the tattoos removed in an effort to improve his reputation and be marketable to the sport and sponsors.

After some time thinking, I have decided to remove my neck and face tattoos. My first appointment is next Tuesday! For those that never judged me because of them, you have no idea what that meant. For those that did, I can’t say I blame you or don’t understand. I want to be able to represent companies in #nascar to the best of my ability, and this decision aligns with that, Ware tweeted on Tuesday.

I don't like this one bit.

WARE IS THE SON OF RICK WARE, OWNER OF RICK WARE RACING

First off, it's not like Ware looks like a convicted felon serving a 30-to-life sentence with tattoos covering his entire body. The 25-year-old literally has some sort of squiggly line thing with hearts under his right eye and some tats on both sides of his neck. I'd understand more if he regretted the tattoo CHOICES he made. After all, he does have a pair of lips on the left part of his neck, but to claim that you're getting rid of them in hopes of more sponsors?

Well, there's a word for that, Carson: It begins with "Sell" and ends with "Out."

Don't be a sellout, Carson. Play the game but don't play the game, ya hear me?

Do you really think fans give a damn about your tattoos? Absolutely not. They are more bitter about EV cars these days.

The truth is, fans just want to see you race hard and win, tattoos be damned! If anything, the ink should be able to help build you and your car's brand. (Ware currently races for multiple teams).

As one fan on X noted, someone needs to hit up musician Jelly Roll ASAP and let him know about this situation and see if he can offer up some sponsorship money! (Jelly has a TON of face tattoos).

Sometimes in life, one has to cut off their long hair and put on a button-down shirt. That's perfectly fine, but there's also a way to make that cool too - it's called "a mullet."

NASCAR could use some spunk these days and if some of the sponsors are offended, then it's time to go out and get new ones. Liquid Death Water would probably love being a part of your team. Hot Topic sounds like a damn good name for a Hot Wheels car, ya know what I'm saying?! (If that happens, I'm taking 10%).

Tell whoever is in your ear that they don't know what they're talking about. Use that as motivation, start winning, and get even more tattoos just to spite the doubters every time you win.

Prove 'em wrong!

