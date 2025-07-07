NASCAR Fans Are Furious Over EV Cars Invading Their Beloved Sport

Gentlemen, start your electric batteries!

Let's just say NASCAR's rollout of electric cars at the sport's stop in Chicago wasn't met with much enthusiasm from fans who are used to the rumble of Sunoco-racing-fueled cars producing 670 horsepower via V8 engines.

While the soy boys were cheering, the good old boys who built this sport with their money, and vacation time, cannot believe what has become of their sport.

The good old boys weren't having it.

"Oh my god they sound like the old lady after I've spent the night out with the boys at a real dirt track race," one good old boy fired back.

NASCAR says it's looking at the future and electrified racing might be here sooner than you think.

"If you look out across the landscape, one thing that’s for certain is that change is accelerating all around us," John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president and chief racing development officer, said in July 2024. "We, from a NASCAR perspective, want to be in the driver’s seat when it comes to where our future is going. We certainly don’t want to be in the passenger seat and then someday get to the future and go, ‘Oh, where do we need to be?’ It’s not fair to the collaboration that we have with our OEM partners if we go down a particular route that they’re not interested in or is honestly not relevant to them."

Where would these electric cars make the most sense? Road courses and short ovals, NASCAR believes, but modern fans say this is not what they signed up for.

Give them noise that will blow out their eardrums.

