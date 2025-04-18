NASCAR Champ Says He Wants To Embarrass The Sport Over Lack Of Inclusion

Unfiltered Kyle Larson is back, baby! This is the way. This is how we start a big – and good! – Friday. He doesn't speak often, but when he does, blunt Kyle Larson is always, always, always the way to go.

The former NASCAR champ joined someone named Kevin Harvick earlier this week to talk all things racing. And by that, I mean he told Harvick that he only runs Xfinity Series races to embarrass all the entitled, snot-nosed kids down there who think they're the greatest thing on God's green earth.

He wants to humble them in the most respectful way possible – and for Kyle, that means beating them by 10 seconds and turning the race into a snoozer.

Which, frankly, is exactly what he did last weekend at Bristol:

Kyle Larson wants to embarrass NASCAR

Honestly, he's probably not wrong here. Any time you start a sentence with "this is going to come off as cocky," you know you're gonna be in for a whirlwind. And Larson delivered.

I don't know – where do we stand on this? I think I'm team Larson. Frankly, any time someone wants to "embarrass" NASCAR, I'm all for it.

Now, do I love when the Cup guys like Larson or Kyle Busch move down to the Xfinity or Truck series and just ruin the race for the fans? Eh. Not sure. It's never great when a race is a snoozer.

Look at what Larson did in the Cup race Sunday at Bristol. It was a horrible race. Miserable. One of the worst in a long time. And that's because Kyle Larson led 400 laps and there were about four passes for the lead the whole race.

So no, I'm not on board with turning NASCAR into F1. That's horrible. But, the idea behind what Larson is saying – to be the best, you have to beat the best – makes sense.

If these young Xfinity and Truck guys just beat … other Xfinity and Truck guys … then they're not gonna know their ass from their elbow. They're gonna think they're the greatest drivers in the world, and then go up and race in the Cup Series and get smoked.

So, perhaps Kyle Larson going down into the minors and stuffing them all in a locker a few times a year ain't the worst thing in the world? Little humble pie never hurt anyone, I reckon.

Thoughts? Zach.Dean@OutKick.com!