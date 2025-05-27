Naomi Osaka Unsurprisingly Cries During Press Conference After First Round Loss In French Open

The former World No. 1 was an emotional wreck during her post-match presser.

Naomi Osaka fell in the first round of the French Open, and given that she's built the reputation of being perhaps the most emotional elite athlete of all time, she cried very real tears during her post-match interview.

The former No. 1 player in the world won the first set in her opening round match against Paula Badosa on Monday, but dropped the next two sets while being treated for blisters later in the contest. Osaka committed five double faults and a whopping 54 unforced errors during the loss.

While visibly frustrated throughout the match, the 27-year-old let out her emotions while speaking with the media after the loss. Osaka has exhaustively complained about having to speak with reporters during tournaments in the past and withdrew from the 2021 French Open while refusing to speak with the press at Roland-Garros.

"As time goes on I feel like I should be doing better," Osaka said after her loss to Badosa, with tears filling her eyes. "I hate disappointing people."

Osaka's emotions took on another level when she referenced her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, who previously worked with Serena Williams.

"He goes from working with, like, the greatest player ever to, like, ‘What the fu-k is this?’ You know what I mean?" Osaka said. "Sorry for cursing. I hope I don’t get fined."

Seconds later, she began crying while sitting back in her chair before leaving the press center altogether.

Osaka feeling overwhelmed and frustrated after a first-round exit is entirely understandable, but the intense crying with her track record with the media is a very tired look at this point. A 27-year-old, four-time Grand Slam winner who happens to be among the highest-paid female athletes on the planet, crying at the podium on a routine basis doesn't exactly result in her receiving the benefit of the doubt.

Naomi Osaka Couldn't Talk To Tennis Media, But Can Do The Cover of Vogue

Osaka became a mother in August 2023, and returning to the highest level of tennis after birthing a child is something very few people in history have taken on. With that being said, constantly playing the victim character is tiresome.

Someone has to take the lead in being the most stereotypical, emotional Gen Z athlete out there, and Osaka has long held that crown.