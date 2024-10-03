Naomi Osaka Gets Triggered By Random Troll Calling Her A 'Fluke,' Calls Them Out On Social Media

Naomi Osaka is one of the quietest, most soft-spoken high-profile tennis players in the world. She's certainly not someone who wears her emotions on her sleeve and has been vocal about how much she despises speaking with the media, but everyone has their breaking point.

For Osaka, it seems to be random people on the Internet calling her a "fluke."

The 26-year-old returned to tennis earlier this year after an 18-month hiatus during which she gave birth to her daughter, and her return to the court has gotten off to a relatively slow start. She did, however, punch her ticket to the Round of 16 at the China Open this week, but was forced to retire from her match against American Coco Gauff with a back injury, which clearly frustrated her and the troll on social media she called out.

"I just saw someone call me a fluke. How is it possible to be a fluke with 4 Grand Slams, lighting the Olympic torch, beating multiple top 20 opponents and being close to top 50 the year after giving birth? FOH, you couldn’t even touch one of my accomplishments with your fingernail," she wrote on Instagram with the caption "Did I lieee????"

On the one hand, it's entertaining to see Osaka or any other big-time athlete snap back at their haters. On the other, you're a big-time athlete, and random people on the Internet probably shouldn't trigger you to the point that you take the time to write a full-on thread about them.

When you win four Grand Slams in the span of three years, you earn the right to call out a hater, I guess.

Osaka won her first Slam at the 2018 U.S. Open when she knocked off Serena Williams in the final. She won the Australian Open in 2019, the U.S. Open again in 2020, and picked up another Slam down under in 2021.