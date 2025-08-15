Nancy Lieberman Praises Caitlin Clark, Pushes Fairness In Trans Sports Debate, And Prepares For BIG3 Glory

Nancy Lieberman is among the most successful basketball players and coaches - male or female - in the history of the game. Among her dozens of accomplishments: three-time All-American, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, an Olympian, a former NBA assistant coach, a former WNBA head coach, multi-time champion, and current coach in Ice Cube’s BIG3.

Earlier this week, Lieberman joined OutKick exclusively to share her thoughts on the Caitlin Clark phenomenon, learning from Muhammad Ali, the trans sports debate, Ice Cube and more.

Lieberman did so in advance of this weekend’s BIG3 final four where the team she coaches, the Dallas Power, will be competing for a championship in a win-or-go-home format.

*some questions and answers below have been shortened and/or lightly edited for clarity*

In recent weeks, Lieberman and ex-NBA guard Jeff Teague were engaged in a war of words that centered on Teague's reluctance to label Caitlin Clark a great player and Lieberman referring to Teague as "serviceable." OutKick's Alejandro Avila covered the back-and-forth here.

Lieberman: I called him because I'm a problem solver…I said ‘Hey Jeff it’s Nancy, I'm just checking in on you to see if you're OK. And I said ‘I hope you’re well' and I hung up (Teague acknowledged ignoring her call). ..I don't dislike him…I think people had not heard the word "serviceable." Most people in the world, in business, who are not senior managers, or CEOs, or VPs, those people are serviceable because you can't run a company without dedicated, dependable, reliable, amazing people that make your business great. And that's why most of the NBA has guys who are serviceable. It's not a negative thing.

Anthony Farris: Where does Caitlin Clark rank among the all-time greats in women's basketball?

Lieberman: First I'll say, she's too young to put (all-timer) on her, to put that heavy crown on her, to say ‘where does she rank amongst the greats.’ Time will be her greatest asset. But what she did collegiately, no one can take that away from her. Nobody's had - unless you're counting championships - a record-breaking career (like Clark)…What she did to break those (college) records was absolutely stunning. It's not just women's records, but the great Pete Maravich's (scoring) record. You have to give her, her flowers on that. Then she comes into the (WNBA) with all that weight on her, and she surpassed everybody's expectations.

As Lieberman sees it, Clark's impact on the WNBA and women's basketball is on the same level as Michael Jordan to the NBA and Tiger Woods to golf.

Lieberman: When Tiger hit the (golf) scene, all of a sudden the ratings went up in golf, it wasn't only white men (watching). He brought a new audience in, which is what Caitlin Clark is doing…Now you get to see all the players because somebody was that magnet, or is that magnet. She can't do it by herself, but …she's moving the needle at an astronomic level. …People are attached to her. Let's ride the wave together.

Farris: With the popularity of women's sports exploding across the country, what are your thoughts on biological male, trans athletes being allowed to participate in women's sports?

Lieberman: I am a fan of everybody. I don't care if you're blue, black, rich, poor, Muslim, etc. But what I will say is that nobody knows more about playing against men and being overwhelmed by the physicality of men than me. …(I've) picked up a charge in (NBA) Summer League with the Jazz from Karl Malone. That's like a death sentence….I would propose that if male athletes want to become female, which is OK with me, that's your life and your story, I'm right there with you. But in sports of this type of physicality, let's have men's sports, let's have women's sports and then let's have a champions division…In boxing, there's a super heavyweight, the heavyweight, there's the flyweight…There's different weight classes so the big guy doesn't beat up the little guy. Same thing in wrestling. In UFC. In all of these sports it's weighted so everyone has a fair chance to compete. So I would say it's important for trans athletes to participate. To understand and be on the buses, the planes, (receive) the adulation of what a locker room feels like. Being a teammate and then going out and competing. But there is a physical difference. I know it personally. I don't want the world to be divided. I want trans athletes to have their own platform where they can shine and they can be amazing and we can all applaud and celebrate together…And I say it with love and kindness and caring. Because I think that everybody should have an opportunity in life.

Farris: Have there been any hesitations or problems with the male players you've coached (Lieberman's current BIG3 roster includes former NBA players Greg Monroe, Paul Millsap, and Glen Rice Jr.) in the NBA and BIG3 in adjusting to having a female coach?

Nancy Lieberman: It has not happened with me because I came into those leagues humbly being who I was. I had success as a two-time champion in college, two-time Player of the Year. I had come in being a Hall of Famer. I had played in probably more leagues than anybody…I played for the Lakers. I was Pat Riley's first point guard, not Magic Johnson…I played with the Utah Jazz…On the Globetrotters tour in ‘88 because I just love this game so much. I was willing to play with whoever would allow me to put a uniform on. I’m kind of like a puppy, I came with papers…If I can get you from your rookie contract to your second or third contract, you now have generational wealth. I don't think you care if I'm a squirrel.

Her confidence and ability to connect with players stems not only from her personal successes on the court, but from sound advice received from a longtime friend and boxing legend.

Liberman: As my friend and my hero and the man I miss every day, my mentor, Muhammad Ali, taught me…he said ‘Nancy, you have to respect everybody, but you have to fear nobody.’ I am not afraid of anything. Two things can happen: I can win or lose.

Farris: What's it like coaching your son, TJ Cline in the BIG3?

Lieberman: It is one of the greatest blessings from God for me. To be able to coach my son is an honor and a privilege….I'm sure (Cline's) had to overcome every stereotype…'You know, that's his mother.' Or as Jeff Teague said, ‘You were signed by your mother.’ Well, Jeff, babe, you signed two of your brothers in the (BIG3) last year. I have two Millsaps on my team (Paul and John), which is an honor and a privilege. My kid is up for the Fourth Man of the Year Award…And if you want to talk about kids, I can get Deion (Sanders) on the phone, and we can talk about (sons) Shiloh and Shedeur, who TJ is friends with and I babysat. I'm all about family. But family, you have to play, and you have to be good…If TJ couldn't play, I'd put him in the (transfer) portal.

As Liberman readies herself and her BIG3 team for this weekend's playoffs, I asked if she was aware that the league's owner, Ice Cube, once messed around and got a triple double.

Lieberman: Not against me. I think that was against Jeff Teague…

Catch Lieberman and the Power on Sunday, August 17, at 2pm CT at the American Airlines Center, and live on CBS and iHeart Radio. Tickets are available NOW at big3.com/tickets.

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com