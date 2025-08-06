Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman Shreds Ex-NBA Player Jeff Teague After Calling Caitlin Clark 'Good, Not Great'

Consistently average and now retired NBA guard Jeff Teague is making a new career as a hot-take artist on his podcast, Club 520, and prompted a response from women's basketball legend Nancy Lieberman after Teague dared to label Clark as "good, not great."

"She good, but she not that good," Teague said on the podcast, discussing Clark's absence from the Indiana Fever over her right groin injury.

Lieberman, who's much closer to Clark than Teague is, stood up for Caitlin during an appearance on the 3s and Ones podcast and delivered a knockout hit by reminding Teague of his average career.

"I don't agree with Jeff Teague, who I read something today said that, 'Caitlin Clark, well she's just a good player. She's not a great player,'" Nancy began, before taking Teague to school.

"Jeff, I love you. You weren't a great player. You were serviceable. I know you made the All-Star team one time. So I'm sorry, if we're gonna be honest, I'm happy for your career."

Considering Caitlin Clark's decorated run in her rookie WNBA season and stellar collegiate pedigree as the all-time NCAA scoring leader, calling Clark just 'good' was bound to deliver some reactions.

As for impact in their respective leagues, there's no doubting that Clark is a bigger star in the WNBA than Teague ever was in the NBA.

While some may differ with Lieberman's stance on Teague (based on his sole career All-Star selection), the women's hoops legend can at least boast that she holds a spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Lieberman led Old Dominion to two national championships and won a silver medal with the 1976 U.S. Olympic team.

She later made history as the first woman to coach a men's professional team (Texas Legends) and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996. Lieberman also coaches in the Big3 Basketball league, where her son T.J. Cline played.

Rather than taking shots back at Lieberman, Teague responded on Tuesday by shifting the attack to Cline, posting the following (edited for coherence):

"lol you got it og. I ain't gone fry [diss] you. Just said I think she's good [Clark], not great.... I think Kelsey [Mitchell] is better that's all but i'm serviceable that's kind of true my career was. Kind of like your sons in the big 3; only thing was my mom didn't draft me nah i'm joking s/o [shotout] to y'all."

So, who won the 1-v-1? Teague or Lieberman?

