Myles Garrett Insists He's A Good Leader For Browns As His Actions Questioned

Cleveland Browns edge rusher extraordinaire Myles Garrett sat in front of the local press corps on Friday and insisted his trade request that eventually didn't get him traded but instead led to him signing a record contract had nothing to do with money.

So it doesn't matter if fans – or anyone else – is making the obvious connection.

Garrett: Play Will Do The Talking

Garrett doesn't believe he has to convince fans or anyone his trade request was anything but a sincere cry to go somewhere else to win.

"I don’t tell fans anything," Garrett said. "I go out there and prove it. If it’s about the money, then I can just pack it in and not go out there and give my best effort. But I plan to be the best person possible in this locker room, be the best leader possible, as well as dominating on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays.

"So that kind of mindset remaining and being displayed on those days when everyone’s watching, that really shows you what it’s all about. Going out and giving everything for those kind of wins and what I’ve done year in, year out, that really proves it to the fans. No amount of words will."

Garrett is correct. It's about actions.

Garrett Actions Being Questioned

But his actions are being somewhat questioned now by a column in The Athletic that buries this little nugget about Cleveland's most accomplished player:

"It’s well known within the Browns that Garrett is frequently late to the facility. He has skipped mandatory team activities on multiple occasions. Veterans typically police the locker room on those types of things and create the culture of accountability, but here, it’s the best player breaking the rules."

Wait a minute.

About two minutes into this very press conference, Garrett outlined the type of teammate he's always been and will continue to be. And none of it made any room for a guy who is chronically late or skips team activities.

Garrett said he's "going out and doing what I’ve always done, going out to make plays, being a great teammate, great leader, and being the best person I could be on this field and off the field for the Cleveland Browns."

Journalist Doesn't Ask Right Question

Garrett, interestingly, was not asked about being "frequently late" and the other stuff. The column was published on Thursday, so one imagines everyone in the room was aware of the, well, allegations.

But no one asked.

Not even the author of the column, who was present at the press conference, asked about what he himself wrote.

He actually asked a mundane question about whether the Browns had shared with Garrett their intentions with their No. 2 overall pick.

"Next question," Garrett answered.

Yes, that relationship is probably over.