Myles Garrett's Father Pulls Incredible Dad Move While Witnessing Son Set NFL Sack Record

The Week 18 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns is a complete dud on paper, with both teams having long been eliminated from playoff contention, but the NFL world was paying incredibly close attention to Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett entered the contest having recorded 22.0 sacks on the season and just a half sack away from tying the NFL single-season record. Picking up a full sack, he'd become the all-time single-season record holder, and his future Pro Football Hall of Fame resume would get that much better.

Garrett's father, Lawrence Garrett, wasn't just in attendance for what turned into a historic day for his son, but he brought a friend with him to the game in Cincinnati as well in the form of a gigantic, very professional camera.

If you don't think this is a fantastic move from Myles' old man, then you just don't get it.

Sure, there were dozens and dozens of cameras at the ready to record every second of Myles' play on Sunday, but none of those photos or videos would have been taken from that exact vantage point or through the eyes of his father. Call it sentimental or corny if you want to, but the photos Garrett's father potentially captured will be some that the Garrett family will appreciate more than any others.

Myles Garrett ultimately set the sack record with just over five minutes left in the contest against the Bengals.

He entered Sunday's contest having recorded at least half a sack in 12 of the Browns' 16 games during the regular season. He was unsuccessful in tying or setting the league sack record a week ago against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers during Cleveland's upset victory.