Did Joe Burrow Give Himself Up To Allow Myles Garrett To Break Sack Record?

Browns star sets new mark with 23rd sack, but replays show Bengals QB appeared to give up on play

The record book was rewritten Sunday when Myles Garrett collected his 23rd sack of the season, setting a new NFL record for most sacks in one season.

That's not in doubt.

There will be no asterisks or questions about Garrett's feat as he did indeed break the record set by Michael Strahan during the 2001 season and tied by T.J. Watt in the 2021 season.

Garett Collects Record But …

But that surely is not the end of this conversation.

Because what perhaps merits scrutiny is how that Garrett sack occurred.

Replays of the play show Garrett tracked down Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for his record-breaking moment. And he was the only defensive player to corral the quarterback.

But it is questionable how much effort Burrow gave in trying to avoid the moment.

It actually looks as if Burrow kind of just took a step up in the pocket and went down before he was contacted by anyone.

The Question That Will Linger

So did Burrow let himself get sacked?

The question will surely come in the postgame news conference and we will update this post with Burrow's response.

In the week leading up to Sunday's game, Burrow said he wasn’t going to "go out of my way to not let [Garrett] get the record," nor would he try to "go out of my way to let him get the record."

Instead, Burrow emphasized that he would play the way he always does and let the game take care of the matter.

Interesting.

Brett Favre Gave Up On Sack

If Burrow did give up, it wouldn't be the first time.

When Micael Strahan set a new record at 22.5 sacks in 2001, he tracked down Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

And Favre seemed to simply give up on the play.

Favre simply saw Strahan coming and got down. The quarterback was known for his mobility as well as gifted arm, but he simply curled up into something of a fetal position.

Strahan thus broke Mark Gastineau’s long-standing record of 22 sacks, which had stood since 1984.

Mark Gastineau Confronted Favre

Gastineau publicly criticized the play for years, arguing the record was compromised.

Years later, at a memorabilia show, Gastineau confronted Favre for simply giving up. The former quarterback had no response to the charge at the time but eventually he apologized to Gastineau, stating he intended no disrespect to Gastineau, but merely wanted to avoid injury late in a game.

It would not surprise if Burrow faces similar questions and perhaps even a face-to-face confrontation with former co-record-holder Watt – who played in the AFC North and whose Steelers face Burrow and the Bengals twice every season.