Myles Garrett Wants To Put New Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'In A Graveyard'

Steelers vs. Browns will be an interesting NFL showcase.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wants to put the pummeling on new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback (and newly married) Aaron Rodgers.

Garrett has garnered a reputation as something of a grave-digger, going so far as to decorate his house like a graveyard every year on Halloween to ‘commemorate’ the unlucky souls he's sacked. That's one scary human.

Rodgers, still not on the list, may soon be added to it.

When asked about his AFC North rival's new play-caller, the behemoth on the defensive line did not hold back on wanting to bury Rodgers 6 feet under.

"Good opportunity to put him in the graveyard," Garrett told the media on Tuesday, reacting to the recent signing.

Playing Rodgers and the Browns twice this upcoming season, Garrett will need to make good on his promise.

At 102.5 career sacks, Garrett comes into his ninth NFL season looking to sack Rodgers for the first time in his decorated career.

(Myles Garrett's sack total, surprisingly, only ranks 60th all-time.)

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers enters his 21st season at age 41, hoping to flip the script on doubters who call him too 'kooky' or old to be a viable starter in 2025. The former Jets and Packers quarterback Rodgers ended his drawn-out offseason sweepstakes by signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, worth $13.65 million, with $10 million guaranteed, and with as much as $19.5 million in incentives.

Will Rodgers give Garrett the joy of joining the list of QBs smothered by the Browns DE?

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela