Myles Garrett Can’t Stop Speeding: Browns Star Pops Up With Another Citation In Ohio

Myles Garrett, Cleveland’s human wrecking ball off the edge, still can’t seem to take his foot off the floorboard when he’s not wrecking quarterbacks.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported Wednesday that Garrett still has a heavy foot on the road, sharing that the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year was once again pulled over for speeding.

"#Browns Myles Garrett was cited for speeding again in Northeast Ohio, this time going 94 in a 70 on I-71N on Feb. 21st in Congress Township. It's at least his 9th speeding citation here since 2017 and the 2nd once since he flipped his Porsche in 2022."

This isn’t Garrett’s first time getting tagged recently, either. In August 2025, he was cited for going 100 mph in a 60 on I-71 near Strongsville after a preseason game. And in 2022, he flipped a Porsche in a single-car crash near the Browns’ facility and was cited in that incident as well.

"At least his 9th" since he arrived as the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 … far from ideal for the team’s $160 million star. On the field, Garrett is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Off the field, his driving history keeps piling up.

Then-Browns coach Kevin Stefanski once addressed this. After Garrett’s August 2025 citation (100 in a 60), Stefanski didn’t sugarcoat it: "Extremely disappointing. It’s been addressed with Myles and with the football team. He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others."

Now the Browns have to decide if handling the matter internally is enough or if it’s time to step in before this turns into something worse.

