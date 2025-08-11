Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Myles Garrett Busted for 100 MPH Speeding Incident

Imagine the sheer terror of pulling over a vehicle with a hulking Myles Garrett in the driver's seat.

The star Cleveland Browns pass rusher found himself in trouble this past weekend after being pulled over by cops for traveling 100 mph, 40 mph over the speed limit, while driving on Interstate 71 early Saturday morning.

According to multiple reports, the Browns are aware of the situation involving their $160 million edge rusher.

"Flash" Garrett was driving his gray 2014 Ferrari, just hours after the Browns' preseason game, when police pulled him over around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to TMZ.

Garrett was not arrested but received a citation for excessive speed, a repeat offense, including a 2022 incident where he was cited for driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone before a rollover crash. He was expected to appear for a court date Thursday, but can dodge the session if he pays a fine.

Last month, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was also pulled over for speeding on the same stretch of Interstate 71 in Strongsville.

The Browns have been plagued by headlines of players running into trouble, with Garrett now joining the list.

First, linebacker Devin Bush was charged in suburban Pittsburgh with simple assault and harassment in early May.

Sanders was cited in Strongsville for reckless driving after speeding at 101 mph in June, following an earlier speeding ticket. Sanders racked up two speeding-related incidents in his brief time since the 2025 NFL Draft, picking the worst timing.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins completed the trio, arrested in Fort Lauderdale for domestic battery in July. The problems on and off the field persist for Cleveland.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela