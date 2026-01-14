Muslim Group CAIR Applauds Texans Linebacker Al-Shaair 'Genocide' Message Which May Violate NFL Rule

The Houston Texans defense sent a message Monday night and helped send Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers onto their next life chapter. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was such a significant part of that, he was invited to be on ESPN's nationally televised postgame show.

And that's when it became clear Azeez Al-Shaair was sending a different message.

Al-Shaair Eye Black Genocide Message

As he did during the game, Al-Shaair wore his eye black to the interview. And the inscription on it was clear as day: "Stop The Genocide."

The slogan became controversial when it began to be prominently associated with protests related to the Israel-Hamas war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where pro-Palestinian activists argue Israel’s military actions amount to genocide.

Al-Shaair, who is Muslim, has taken up Palestinian causes in the past and brought them onto NFL fields.

Those messages, which always carry an anti-Israel undertone, have resulted in Al-Shaair getting a significant amount of pushback from people not agreeing that Israel should be wiped from the map, and Muslims, who advocate, among other things, that Israel should be subject to a "from the river to the sea" policy – meaning Israel disappears from the face of the Earth.

You, know, like genocide.

CAIR Commends ‘Cause Of Justice’

And on cue, the Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Houston), commended Al-Shaair for the message he wore on his face during Monday’s AFC Wild Card game.

"We commend Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for using his platform to express opposition to genocide during [Monday] night's primetime football game," CAIR-Houston said in a statement provided to OutKick. "Like Muhammad Ali and other athletes of conscience, he used his platform for a cause of justice. We applaud him and encourage others to follow suit in standing up for human rights, from Gaza to Sudan and elsewhere."

But while CAIR loved Al-Shaair's actions, the NFL may have a different take.

The NFL rulebook (Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8) states that players may not "wear, display, or otherwise convey personal messages either in writing or illustration" while visible to the stadium or television audience unless the league grants prior approval.

This includes political activities, causes, non-football events, or campaigns.

NFL Under The Microscope

The NFL famously used this rule to fine San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa in 2024 for wearing a MAGA hat when he photobombed an NBC postgame interview.

Like Al-Shaair, Bosa showed his hat, and message, postgame.

Unlike Bosa, Al-Shaair wore his eye black with his personal message during the game.

The whole thing puts the NFL under some scrutiny because it will be interesting to see if the league treats different causes or slogans or political bents differently by fining one and not the other.

OutKick contacted the NFL to ask if Al-Shaair's messaging would be reviewed and is subject to fine or warning. The NFL had not answered before publication.

There's little doubt if the NFL sanctions Al-Shaair in any way, CAIR will disapprove.