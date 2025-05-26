Multiple Contributors Out Tonight For Florida Panthers Could Spell Trouble

I just had to go and open my big mouth.

After I went and anointed these same Florida Panthers kings of the NHL less than 24 hours ago, it's been confirmed that multiple key contributors for the defending Stanley Cup champs will not be in the lineup for tonight's Game 4 showdown against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Let's start right at the top with Sam Reinhart.

Reinhart led the Panthers in goals each of the last two seasons, with his 57-goal effort in 2024 being the most tucks by a Florida player since Pavel Bure had 59 goals more than two decades earlier.

The Cats won't just be missing Reino's offense, as the 29-year-old winger is a Selke Award finalist, given annually to the best defensive forward in the NHL.

Two-way forwards like Reinhart are hard to come by in the league and are vital for any sort of sustained playoff success, so the Panthers should be crossing their fingers that Reinhart's knee is good to go sooner rather than later.

Niko Mikkola has been an absolute revelation in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, so losing him hurts a lot worse than most casual fans would guess.

The Finnish defenseman is 6'5" and can skate like a forward, with his versatility in the offensive zone causing nightmares for the Hurricanes so far in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Then there's AJ Greer, a fourth-line forward who helps add a ton of physicality to Florida's lineup.

He and his linemates have been able to bully Carolina on the forecheck for most of the series, allowing the Panthers to cycle fresh lines onto the ice and wear the Canes down in their zone.

Greer and Mikkola have even teamed up at times to inflict some damage in this matchup.

Does this mean the Panthers are cooked?

Doubtful.

But all it takes is one win to give a team hope.

The Carolina Hurricanes haven't won a game in the Eastern Conference Finals in almost 20 years, coming up empty-handed in their last 15 tries.

If they're able to take advantage of a Panthers squad missing some of their biggest contributors, they might be able to run with it and make this a series.

There is still plenty of talent on this Canes team, so it isn't crazy to think they could steal one in Sunrise before the series shifts back to Raleigh for Game 5.

Win that one, and things could get interesting.

Keep your eyes on this series, because it ain't over yet.