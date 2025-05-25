The Florida Panthers Are Making A Mockery Of The NHL

"Are we (the Panthers) the best team in the universe?"

This was a text message a friend of mine sent to me during Thursday's Game 2 beatdown of the Carolina Hurricanes courtesy of the Florida Panthers.

Since this text was received and summarily responded to with a cautious "let's pump the brakes," the Panthers won again on Saturday night by a score of 6-2, taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Consider those brakes un-pumped.

The Florida Panthers are running roughshod over the entirety of the Eastern Conference, and it looks like they are showing no signs of slowing down.

Not only that, but they're making a complete mockery of their opponent in the process.

Let's start with the scores - Game 1: 5-2, Game 2: 5-0, Game 3: 6-2.

And if we are being honest, they aren't even as close as they appear.

In Game 1, Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho (remember that name) pretty clearly kicked in a puck to cut into the Cats' already impressive three-goal lead early in the second period, while Jackson Blake netted a power-play goal late in the 3rd period in what was essentially garbage time.

Then, in Game 3, the Canes were getting pummeled 6-1 before slotting home another power-play goal midway through the 3rd.

This biblical flogging isn't just taking place on the scoreboard, though.

The Panthers are exerting their wills on Carolina, and the Canes aren't even fighting back.

Jesus, Carolina!

Those are your best players getting their asses handed to them, and you're just going to sit there and watch the pounding like an impotent husband in one of those hotel chairs?

If this wasn't all the proof you needed that the Panthers are operating on another plane of existence compared to the Hurricanes, I present to you Exhibit B:

I mean, for Christ's sake, Marchand, have some respect!

This video wasn't after the game, this was between the 2nd and 3rd periods of a tie game.

Brad Marchand and the Panthers at large have so little respect for their opponents that they're having snack time in the dressing room between periods.

Unreal!

This is all while Florida's leading goalscorer from the past two seasons, Sam Reinhart, is unavailable thanks to a nasty-looking knee injury, courtesy of the aforementioned Aho.

It might be curtains for Carolina, as it's hard to see them recovering from these latest transgressions being waged against them.

Full disclosure: I am both a diehard Florida Panthers fan AND an incredibly superstitious sports fan, so I am fully aware that my writing this column basically dooms me to watching the Hurricanes complete a reverse sweep in heartbreaking and embarrassing fashion.

But for now, I am just enjoying the ride while watching some insanely good hockey in the process.