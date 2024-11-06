MSNBC's ‘Morning Joe’ Scarborough Admits Men Shouldn't Play In Women's Sports

It was a rare win for common sense on Wednesday's episode of MSNBC's Morning Joe. After Donald Trump pummeled Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election, host Joe Scarborough admitted that maybe — just maybe — men shouldn't be allowed to participate in women's sports.

As part of their post-election coverage, the show's panelists discussed how Democrats had hitched their wagon to the transgender movement and that Donald Trump has responded with an ad which boldly declared, "Kamala is for they/them. I am for you."

Scarborough then acknowledged that the Left's support of trans-identifying males in women's sports might have been a losing strategy.

"Democrats should be smarter on the women's athletics thing," Scarborough said. "Eighty-five percent of Americans oppose men transitioning after puberty and competing against women… This is not a hard call."

You don't say, Joe?

Trump has repeatedly voiced his opposition to biological males participating in women's sports — even saying he would outright ban it if elected.

Harris did not openly discuss the issue during the campaign cycle. OutKick asked her campaign multiple times to provide us with the Vice President's position on biological men in women's sports, but the campaign has never once responded to requests.

She is, however, part of the Joe Biden administration that tried to re-write Title IX to protect gender identity over biological sex.

READ: Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden Administration’s Anti-Women Title IX Changes

"You can show compassion and you can show grace. And as the Republican governor of Utah said, let's figure out a way to do this," Scarborough said.

"But one way we don't do this is by allowing men who transition after puberty, competing against young girls who have been working their entire lives to be as good as they can be, and then they get destroyed in the pool on the track, etc., etc."

Of course, OutKick has been making this argument for years. It's nice to see that "Morning Joe" has finally caught up.