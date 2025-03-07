MrBeast May Have Just Ruined My Dream Of Driving The World's Fastest Electric Racecar

Ahead of the IndyCar season, I talked about how Alex Rodriguez got to live out one of my greatest dreams by riding around in the two-seater IndyCar ahead of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Well, I've got more than one motorsports-related dream, and I think MrBeast may have just ruined one of them for me.

Formula E — the all-electric single-seater championship — is on the vanguard of high-performance electric vehicle technology and, as part of that, they've developed a car known as the GEN3 Evo, which is billed as the fastest racecar on Earth.

It can get off the line and go 0 to 60mph in just 1.82 seconds, which is 30% faster than an F1 car, thanks to the instant torque that comes from an electric powertrain.

But this puppy doesn't just sit in a showroom and look pretty. It gets out on track and even does so in the hands of people who aren't racecar drivers.

Getting to hop in the cockpit of the GEN3 Evo is one of my dreams, and MrBeast —the YouTuber also known as Jimmy Donaldson — got to do this recently at the Miami International Autodrome, the Formula 1 street circuit also known as the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot.

MrBeast was one of 11 people who got the chance to drive the car as part of Formula E's Evo Sessions, but his run didn't exactly go according to plan.

On his second lap around the Miami circuit behind the Porsche safety car, the YouTuber lost the rear end exiting a corner and spun, ultimately slapping the front left tire into the inside wall.

Now, I'm just a very handsome writer, so I didn't expect to be getting into the GEN3 Evo anytime soon, but if MrBeast just killed this dream for me by making the Formula E folks say, "Maybe we don't need amateur drivers driving multi-million dollar prototype vehicles on tricky street circuits."

Fortunately, MrBeast was no worse for wear, but who knows how soon anyone will be willing to toss him a set of keys.

Formula E will return to Miami on April 12, this time for an actual race — the Miami ePrix — which will take place on the road course at Homestead-Miami Speedway.