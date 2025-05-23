Morgan Wallen Smoked Tom Brady At Golf, Shed Insight On His Songwriting Methods With The G.O.A.T

My worlds collided in the best possible way.

I don’t think I can overstate how big of a role Tom Brady and Morgan Wallen have played in my life.

Some of the best memories of my middle and high school years involved watching Brady run roughshod over the rest of the NFL. I saw him play in person about 20 times and dozens more on TV. The New England Patriots - thanks in large part to Brady - were a consistent serotonin boost for over a decade. It felt like a divorce when he went to Tampa Bay.

Likewise, Wallen was an equally big part of my college and young adult life chapter. His "Dangerous" album helped me get through some hard moments, and since then, he’s produced banger after banger that I’ve listened to an unhealthy amount of times.

(But do I regret that fact? Not one bit).

So when I saw that Brady released a video of him playing nine holes of golf in Tennessee with Wallen, I stopped everything I was doing and hit play.

I hope you will too.

(The only way this could have been better is if the cast of the Lord of the Rings watched them play, but I know that’s a stretch).

Surprisingly, Wallen was able to beat Brady in the match by a couple of strokes. But it was the conversation they had that stuck out to me. Here are some of the highlights:

Brady got Wallen to share that he had the opportunity to sign a record at the age of seven, but his mom intervened and wanted him to have a normal childhood.

Even Brady - the greatest football player ever - finds golf to be a hard sport, specifically the challenge of having to adjust your swing on the fly.

When Wallen writes a song, he usually works backwards. He and his team create a hook, then the verses, then the chorus, and so forth.

This is the kind of content I need: two dudes just being dudes and talking about how they became the G.O.A.T.s of what they do.

Absolutely phenomenal stuff.