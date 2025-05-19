Morgan Wallen's Song About Death And Pain Has Fans Going Crazy, Will Break Your Heart: LISTEN

Wallen's new album came out on Friday.

Morgan Wallen fans are buzzing over his new song "Jack and Jill."

The country music sensation released his new album "I'm the Problem" this past Friday, and as expected, it's setting the genre on fire.

It became the most-streamed country album of the year on Spotify in less than 15 hours after its release. Fans absolutely love the 37-track album.

Fans love Morgan Wallen's song "Jack and Jill."

The entire album is loaded with hits, but one song seems to really be moving the needle:

"Jack and Jill."

The tragic love story has some serious "Whiskey Lullaby" vibes, fans can't get enough. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Reactions have been rolling in since Friday through the weekend, and it's safe to say "Jack and Jill" has fans feeling a certain type of way.

Check out some of the comments on the YouTube video below:

This is a type of song that gives you chills

The intro's tune and tempo gets you first, then after a few repeats, you understand the lyrics and the story. This is what I love about country.

So many of my favorite artists speaking to God through their albums this year. Makes me incredibly happy. God bless you Morgan.

Whiskey lullaby pt 2?

Breaking my heart all over just like whiskey lullaby 😭

It's always one that's guna make you cry 😢 whiskey lullaby part 2 for sure... ballin' like a baby over here

Morgan never misses. One of the best country artists ever

Absolutely breathtaking.

ABSOLUTE BANGER 🔥

Hauntingly beautiful.

What a freakin song Morgan making my night ❤

Absolute masterpiece with this one. Gave me chills.

My favorite song on the album. I can’t stop listening to it

As I said above, there are some serious "Whiskey Lullaby" vibes, and I'm clearly not the only listener noticing the similarities.

For those of you unfamiliar with Brad Paisley's legendary song, you can listen to it below. It's also a hauntingly tragic song.

What do you think of Wallen's "Jack and Jill" track? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.