Morgan Wallen Sets Insane Record After New Album Drops, Proves Untouchable Star Power

Morgan Wallen's new album wasted no time blowing up on Spotify.

The country music superstar released his new 37-track album "I'm the Problem" on Friday, and as expected, it has the country music world buzzing.

The hype surrounding the album has been nothing short of absolute insanity. It definitely met expectations, the songs are awesome and fans are loving it.

It's also already setting records.

Morgan Wallen's new album is crushing it on Spotify.

Spotify announced at 2:40 p.m. EST that "I'm the Problem" is already the most-streamed country album of the year.

For reference, the album came out at midnight EST. That means it took less than 15 hours for Wallen's new album to become the most-streamed country album of the year.

That's nothing short of incredible. It's a testament to Wallen's incredible star power.

I think it's safe to say Morgan Wallen's star power is unrivaled in the country genre. Needing less than 15 hours to have the most-streamed country album of the year is outrageous.

We all know the man is a star. Nobody doubts that. I'm not sure many people expected "I'm the Problem" to blow up in this manner.

Did we all know it was going to be huge? Yes. Set a streaming record in under 15 hours? Probably not. I guess nobody should ever bet against the "Superman" singer.

Props to Wallen for absolutely killing it with "I'm the Problem." I've already listened to it a couple times today, and I will have it rolling through the weekend. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstad@outkick.com.