Morgan Wallen Burns Down Social Media With New Album, Reactions Flood In

Morgan Wallen struck gold with his new album.

The country music superstar released "I'm the Problem" on Friday for his millions of fans across the country, and it's epic.

His latest studio album features 37 songs (eight have already been released as singles), and I'm currently cruising through it on my first listen.

It's every bit as good as anticipated. The man is outrageously talented. I simply don't know how he does it.

Social media reacts to Morgan Wallen's new album.

The hype surrounding "I'm the Problem" has been off the charts ever since Wallen announced it. Fans have built this album up to be among the GOATs.

The expectations have been insane, and it seems like fans are definitely not disappointed. Social media is on fire with reactions after its release.

You can find Wallen's entire new album "I'm the Problem" on YouTube and on all the popular streaming platforms.

I suggest you start diving in if you haven't already, because it's going to be blowing up on the internet throughout the weekend.

There are also some unique vibes from Wallen on "I'm the Problem." He definitely pushes the envelope by experimenting with some new styles, while sticking to his country roots.

It's nothing short of outstanding. I'm not sure how anyone can listen to it and not come away impressed. It's only been out for a few hours, and is already all over the web and social media.

The man's ability to move the needle is unrivaled.

