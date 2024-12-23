Morgan Wallen Savagely Roasted On Live ESPN Broadcast: WATCH

Morgan Wallen took an unexpected shot on live TV during the Ohio State/Tennessee game.

The Buckeyes humiliated the Volunteers 42-17 in the opening round of the College Football Playoff. It was complete domination from the opening snap.

Ohio State looked like grown men playing against kids. The Vols got boat raced, and the country music star also got dragged.

Morgan Wallen mocked during Ohio State/Tennessee game.

ESPN2 had an alternate broadcast of the game featuring members of "The Pat McAfee Show," and one of the members was worried about chairs near Wallen during the big OSU win.

"It is doom and gloom. Would hate to be a Tennessee or a chair near Morgan Wallen because they have no hope right now," cast member Boston Connor said early in the blowout.

You can watch the funny moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Before any woke snowflakes get worried and melt down, this is a funny comment. It's the definition of a funny comment.

Wallen recently was sentenced to a week in a DUI education center after he lobbed a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar.

The talented country singer is also a huge Tennessee fan. While we can't say for sure what happened to the chairs around him, we know Boston Connor was worried. Probably for good reason!

Don't take life too seriously. It was a funny joke, and definitely one worthy of generating some laughs. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.