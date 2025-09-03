More Than Half-Dozen NFL Coaches Face Hot Seat Pressure As 2025 Season-Opener Looms

Football coaches at any level get little in the way of patience, which is why so many are almost perennially on the hot seat. And to illustrate that point, I offer Mike Vrabel's take on his former coach Bill Belichick's debut at the University of North Carolina:

Appearing on Audacy's WEEI in Boston on Tuesday, Vrabel was asked about the struggles of his former New England Patriots head coach, who just got stomped 48-14 by TCU.

Vrabel Takes A Jab At Belichick

"You coached in college, it takes a while, don’t you think, to get a program going?" host Greg Hill asked.

"I don’t know," Vrabel replied, "Urban Meyer won 12 of his first 12 games at Ohio State, so it didn’t take him long . That’s my experience in college football."

Ziiiing!

We've gotten to the point where coaches aren't giving other coaches a break. And the perch that offers the most tenuous spot is the NFL job -- where every year anywhere between four and eight coaches are fired regardless of their tenure or history.

Last year, for example, two first-full-year head coaches – Antonio Pierce and Jerod Mayo – were fired. A coach who had previously won a Super Bowl – Doug Pederson – was fired.

Zac Taylor Must Stop Wasting Burrow

So who goes this year?

The short answer is, I don't know for certain. But I know who needs to perform to a certain height to preserve their job. So let's look at those men and understand the circumstances of the coaches that will begin the 2025 season on a seat that could become very hot if they don't perform:

Zac Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals): The Bengals have missed the playoffs two consecutive years, including last year when Joe Burrow delivered an MVP-type season. Taylor dispatched multiple defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, to basically cast the blame elsewhere. But if more of the same continues this season, with the club again missing the playoffs, the accusing finger will point to Taylor. And the accusation will be that he's wasting Joe Burrow's years.

Steichen, Canales Hired To Fix Quarterbacks

Shane Steichen (Colts): He's 17-17 with no postseason appearances his first two seasons but that's not the only issue. The Colts hired Steichen because he was the guy who helped develop both Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts and the Colts hoped he could do that with Anthony Richardson. Except, Steichen wasn't able to do that with Richardson, who is now a backup after being the No. 4 overall player selected in the 2023 draft. So Steichen, who has curiously hitched his proverbial wagon to Daniel Jones as his new starter, needs to produce. Oh, and it doesn't help that Jim Irsay, who hired Steichen in 2023, is not around anymore and his daughters may decide to pick their own guy.

Dave Canales (Panthers): This may not be fair (no one cares) but he was put in a tough situation in being asked to turn Bryce Young into a good quarterback last year. It didn't fully happen after a rough patch that included a benching for Young, but there were signs Canales could salvage Young. This is the year it has to happen. If Young isn't good, the Panthers aren't going to win very much. And if that failure repeats a second consecutive year, someone will be responsible. That's typically the head coach brought in to address the issue.

Will Giants Patience With Daboll Continue?

Brian Daboll (New York Giants): He got my Associated Press coach of the year vote in 2022, but then came the 6-11 disappointment of 2023 and the 3-14 disaster of 2024. I really believe that if Daboll were given the opportunity, he could turn Jaxson Dart into an outstanding quarterback. But that may take a couple of years. And Daboll simply isn't going to get that time unless his team shows significant, meaningful improvement this season, with or without Dart in the lineup.

Brian Callahan (Tennessee Titans): He got the NFL version of a mulligan after last season's failure on the field and inability to develop quarterback Will Levis into something other than a turnover machine (12 interceptions, six lost fumbles). The blame went to general manager Ran Carthon. Now Callahan is charged with making No. 1 overall selection Cam Ward show signs he'll be the franchise QB of the future. If Ward's production resembles that of Levis, the finger isn't going to point only at the player. It will be pointing at Callahan as well.

McDaniel Must Start Beating Good Teams

Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins): The last three seasons under McDaniel, the Dolphins have a 4-16 record against teams that made the playoffs. That includes an 0-2 record in the playoff games the Dolphins played. So this isn't just about winning and losing for McDaniel, but also getting his team to rise up and beat quality opponents rather than merely feast on also-rans and then wilt against playoff-caliber competition.

Brian Schottenheimer (Dallas Cowboys): Jerry Jones has great respect for his head coach and the Schottenheimer name in general. But if this team that Jones said a few days ago, got better by trading away Micah Parsons, somehow lays an egg, there will be a price for someone to pay. And Jones the owner isn't going to fire Jones the general manager. So let's just agree Schottenheimer would be better off not having a bad season.