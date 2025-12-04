More NIL Donors Should Take A Page Out Of Dave Portnoy's Book

Good to see someone being sensible about the money being thrown at teenagers in college football.

If Barstool founder Dave Portnoy being measured about NIL was on your Bingo card for 2025, then congratulations, but for the rest of you, I'm sure you're just as shocked as I am.

For the uninitiated, Portnoy, being a massive Michigan fan, was instrumental in the Wolverines landing five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood last year.

Since then, however, it's been anything but smooth sailing.

Underwood has been a solid player as a freshman, but nothing like the superstar many thought he would be, prompting even Portnoy himself to voice his displeasure at times with his "investment" on X.

Not exactly glowing remarks from El Pres!

It gets even crazier, as now, Portnoy has publicly stated he's not about to get into a bidding war for Underwood, and if another team comes along and poaches him or the young signal caller asks for more money, Davey Pagviews is ready to let him walk.

"I’m out of it. He’d have to have some big balls to say he wants to renegotiate now," Portnoy said during an appearance on The Triple Option podcast. "I don’t think that’s coming down the ‘pike. That would be surreal."

I've had my gripes with Portnoy in the past, but he's spot on here.

If we learned anything from the Nico Iamaleava situation, it's that you can't let one player hold an entire program hostage.

Yes, landing Underwood on signing day last year was a coup for Michigan, and it gave them a surge in momentum to land another five-star, Andrew Babalola, in the process.

But if Underwood's output for the season makes him think he's entitled to a raise, then I might as well march into my boss's office right now and ask for one too!

More donors should follow Portnoy's lead.

Paying players for mediocrity is not the answer, and the sooner we start to see boosters put their feet down, the sooner we will see an end to these insane "contracts" being given out to freshmen who haven't proven a lick yet.

The going rate for a five-star football player at a premium position (quarterback, left tackle, edge rusher) is staggering.

Maybe Portnoy's admission is the first step to the market correcting itself, because Lord knows this system is anything but sustainable.