Nico Iamaleava Explains Decision To Leave Tennessee And Misconceptions About Transfer To UCLA

For the first time since leaving Tennessee the day before its spring game, quarterback Nico Iamaleava spoke about his decision to enter the transfer portal, which led him back home to California after a few years in Knoxville.

It's safe to say that the story around Nico Iamaleava was the most talked-about story in college football during the spring period, with the quarterback deciding to leave the Vols for a return to the West Coast.

While there was plenty of uneasiness between Tennessee's side and the Iamaleava family after the Vols participated in the college football playoff, most folks were under the impression that the quarterback would stick it out in Knoxville.

"It was a tough situation to be in. You know, at the end of the day, I did what was best for me and that was getting back home to my family," Nico initially mentioned to FOS. "Closer to my family, while still competing at the highest level. Yea man, it was a crazy week. I'm only focused on my future now and excited to be part of UCLA."

Unfortunately for all sides involved, there was plenty of chatter behind-the-scenes of what could transpire if Nico decided to bolt out of Knoxville. After not showing up for what was seemingly a walk-through before the spring game, Iamaleava ghosted the Tennessee staff, though he was communicating with a few teammates after participating in practice the day before.

Did Nico's side ask Tennessee to pick up a few pieces from the transfer portal to help out the Vols in 2025? Sure it did. Was there a financial element to the decision to ask for more money during the winter period? Yes, according to multiple sources, as Iamaleva felt he should be paid up to the standard of other playoff quarterbacks.

But, as both teams prepare for the 2025 season, the story will be discussed for years to come, given the current college football landscape that involves the transfer portal, and NIL.

Nico Iamaleava Speaks On Misconceptions Related To Tennessee Departure

Speaking for the first time, besides occasional social media posts, Nico Iamalavea was asked about misconceptions around his transfer, and the stories surrounding his transfer to UCLA from Tennessee.

"Ultimately, it came down to me wanting to be back home, being back home close to my family, while still competing at the highest level.," Nico told local UCLA reporters before hitting the podium. "That's what UCLA provided for me, and yea, I'm excited for this opportunity.

"I'd say that my decision to leave was extremely hard, one of the hardest decisions i've ever had to make. But, you know, family was the biggest thing to me . A lot of things about financial stuff, you know it was never that. It was me getting back home, closer to my family and playing at the highest level with my families support. I have soman culture, we're always together, and that was a very important thing for me."

Multiple sources told OutKick at the time that there was an uneasy feeling with Iamaleva and his family within Tennessee's building during spring practice, which came after the quarterback was close to entering the portal during the winter period. There has been plenty of talk in the aftermath of his transfer about what some of the key reasons were for his departure, while Vols coach Josh Heupel has pointed toward the guys who wanted to be at Tennessee, compared to those that have left.

Whether people decide to believe these were the main reasons why Nico decided to leave Tennessee is up to them. And family is obviously a major point of emphasis for the Iamalevaa family, as Nico's brother Madden is now at UCLA as well after transferring from Arkansas.

But, the circumstances surrounding his departure from Knoxville will continue to be discussed during his time in college.

For now, Nico is preparing to play in the Big Ten, while Tennessee is hoping that either Joey Aguilar or Jake Merklinger will be the answer for Josh Heupel's offense this season.

It's been one crazy offseason in college football.