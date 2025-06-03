More California Absurdity: Gold Medal Winner Punished While Trans Athlete Celebrated

California under Gov. Gavin Newsom and decades of Democrat Party rule isn't even trying to hide how ridiculous it's become.

The former Golden State has been in the news this past week because it once again defied reason, common sense and biology by allowing a transgender athlete to dominate in a female competition. In a desperate attempt to comply with federal law and President Donald Trump's executive order, the state decided to have girls stand on the podium with the male athlete who cheated them out of their rightful positions.

READ: Trans Athlete AB Hernandez Wins Two Girls' State Titles In California, Insane Medal Ceremony Ensues

That was fine.

Celebrating your win by getting a little theatrical? That, apparently, is just a bridge too far.

California Shows Where Its Preferences Lie With Track Celebration Punishment

Clara Adams won the California state 400-meter gold medal, and celebrated on the track by pulling out a fire extinguisher and pretending to put out a "fire" at her feet. Essentially, some harmless fun to celebrate her accomplishments.

Not to the state apparently!

The 16-year-old had her gold medal taken away because of "unsportsmanlike conduct," an unbelievable and undeserved punishment. She spoke about it on KSBW Channel 8, a local news station in the Monterey, Salinas area in central California.

Adams' father said that "CIF officials" decided to make her moment "about them," despite the celebration not offending anyone around her. She was emotional, and told the news station that she was devastated to not be able to stand on the podium.

"Even if everything goes in my favor … in regards to like getting my title back, I’ll still never get that moment back, like standing on the podium as a sophomore. I’ll never get that back ‘cause they took it from me."

So dominating female sports by using the inherent biological advantages you have as a male? Perfectly sportsmanlike and cause for celebration. In fact, CIF and California are clear that even criticism of the absurdity of transgender athletes won't be tolerated.

Having some fun while celebrating? Now that's where they draw the line at "sportsmanlike conduct."

If it sounds too dumb to be believable, it's because that's what California specializes in. As this young girl found out the hard way.