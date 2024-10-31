Mookie Betts Shares How He Really Felt About Yankee Fans Grabbing Him After Dodgers Clinch World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts kept his emotions in check after being grabbed by New York Yankee fans during Game 4 of the World Series. After the Dodgers clinched the series in Game 5, however, Betts got a bit more honest about the moment that captivated the baseball world.

Long story short, Betts started seeing red as soon as he was grabbed by the two New York fans along the right-field wall.

"That was wild, man. That was really wild. I’ve never experienced anything like that," Betts told Fox after the Dodgers' comeback win in the Bronx. "I was telling my wife, that was like the second time in my life I’ve ever wanted to fight someone. I get it, man. I get it. I don’t know if he was trying to get the ball, I don’t know what he was really trying to do, but he had to do what he had to do and it is what it is."

You have to love Betts going from ‘I wanted to fight the guys’ to ‘they had to do what they had to do’ as he was walking back the comments in real-time, but you certainly can't blame him for being incredibly upset in the moment.

We're talking about an 8-time All-Star here who went up to catch a ball and all of a sudden had one of his wrist grabbed by a fan and another fan ripping the baseball from his glove. In the World Series!

"When it comes to the person in play, it doesn't matter," Betts said after Los Angeles' loss in Game 4 that saw him get grabbed by the two fans. "We lost. It's irrelevant. I'm fine. He's fine. Everything's cool. We lost the game and that's what I'm kind of focused on. We got to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow."

The two fans who put their hands on Betts were not allowed in Yankee Stadium for Wednesday night's Game 5. The Yankees did not let the seats go to waste, however, and made the awesome gesture of giving the tickets a young fan named Calvin Young who is battling pediatric cancer.