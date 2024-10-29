Yankees Fans Embarrass Themselves Again, Try To Steal Ball Out Of Mookie Betts' Glove

The 2024 World Series has not been the best showing for fans of the New York Yankees. In game two, hundreds of gathered Yankees fans cheered Shohei Ohtani partially dislocating his shoulder on a slide into second base.

At the start of game three, there were loud "F*** you Freddie" chants audible throughout the stadium before Freddie Freeman's first at bat. Freeman responded by hitting yet another two-run home run. Then thousands of them left a World Series game innings early, yet another embarrassment in front of a national audience.

But Yankees fans saved perhaps their biggest embarrassment for the bottom of the first inning in game four. Gleyber Torres popped a ball up on the right field line, with Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts racing over to the corner to make the catch. His momentum carried his glove over the fence line, into the front row of Yankees fans.

And then one of them quite literally tried to rip the ball out of his glove.

Yankees Fans End Their World Series Experience Early

Quite simply, you just don't do that as a fan. Fan interference is nothing new; in fact a Dodgers fan reached over the fence and caught a ball from Gleyber Torres in game one for an automatic double. But there's a difference between reaching over the fence and trying to pull the ball out of a player's glove who's already completed the catch.

The umpires correctly ruled the play as fan interference and an out, and the fan who interfered was ejected from the game.

Los Angeles jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on yet another Freddie Freeman home run in the first inning. But the Yankees jumped right back in the game during the Dodgers' bullpen game, grinding out walks and adding some big hits from the light hitting Austin Wells and a struggling Jazz Chisholm.

Anthony Volpe then hit a massive grand slam to pull the Yankees in front 5-2.

Somehow, Yankees fans managed to avoid reaching over the fence on that one.