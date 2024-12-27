Mookie Betts Shares Unfiltered Thoughts Of Fans Who Ripped The Ball Out Of His Glove In The World Series

It’s been a couple of months since the original incident, but Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has shared his unfiltered thoughts about the Yankees fans who assaulted him during the World Series.

Okay, that was a little dramatic, but only a little. The fans didn’t jump onto the field and beat him up, but they did engage in a heinous act of fan interference in the first inning of Game 4 of the World Series. Betts tracked down a fly ball into foul territory, slightly reached over the guardrail to make the play, and then two fans grabbed his wrist and ripped the ball from his glove.

Seriously, have you ever seen such fan savagery - in the World Series no less? They are even smiling as they do it! "Moronic" doesn’t accurately describe how stupid all this is.

Immediately after the game (and 11-4 beatdown for New York), Betts initially played it cool and didn’t talk too much about the fans - who were banned from Yankee Stadium for Game 5.

"When it comes to the person in play, it doesn't matter," Betts told ESPN. "We lost. It's irrelevant. I'm fine. He's fine. Everything's cool. We lost the game and that's what I'm kind of focused on. We got to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow."

However, he let his emotions out a bit more after the Dodgers won Game 5 and the World Series. Betts said that he told his wife that it "was like the second time in my life I’ve ever wanted to fight someone." That’s certainly honest, but not nearly as honest as what he said earlier this week on the "Back That Year Up 2024" special on Peacock.

"I would really say, ‘F–k you guys,'" Betts said after Hart told him to send a message to the Yankees fans who were later banned from the Dodgers’ title-clinching Game 5 win in New York. "Try and get the ball, cool. But you’re trying to grab my s–t. I was in the moment, so I thought about throwing the ball at them and then I realized, ‘Mook, you ain’t gonna do s–t, go back to right field!'"

Shots fired!

His reaction is perfectly legit. Who wouldn’t want to fight two fans who grabbed your glove in the middle of the play in the most important series in the sport?

If I were a Yankees fan, I wouldn’t test Betts a second time - for many reasons.