Mom Embarrasses Son By Trying To Start Fight At College World Series

We got Tigers eating their own in Omaha, ladies and gentlemen!

It looks like LSU fans are missing some of that SEC rivalry flair, with Arkansas not-so-gracefully bowing out of the College World Series, and have resorted to some friendly fire in the stands of Charles Schwab Field.

It looks like we have quite a bit to break down here, so let's dive in.

The gentleman in the LSU football jersey (clearly a little confused about which sport is being played) looks like he's enjoying the spirited conversation he's having with the lady in the yellow dress.

It would appear the yellow-dressed lady doesn't feel the same way, though.

Middle fingers are being flung and obscenities are being screamed, and it takes a lady from a different section in addition to the husband (?) to hold this psycho fan back from making some questionable decisions.

Also, shout out to the husband for picking a grown woman up and tossing her back to her row to avoid any further conflict. Who says chivalry is dead?!

The real kicker to this video, though, is the poor kid pleading with his mom to "stop."

You can just hear it in the tone of his voice that this wasn't the first time his mom popped off at a Tigers game.

He sounds as worried as he is exacerbated, like, "ah, Christ, not again!"

To give the woman in the yellow dress a little bit of credit, though, after perusing the comments, the guy in the football jersey seems to have a reputation as a bit of a pot-stirrer.

Maybe the kid needs to cut his mom a little bit of slack. If these comments are to be believed, the man in question might not be so innocent.

We might need to follow up once there's more backstory.

Regardless, it's nice to see that even in the midst of World War III, some things never change, including SEC sports fans trying to throw hands with one another.