Firecracker Coach Who Captivated Social Media Puts America On Edge With New Job

Molly Miller has had a wild past week.

Miller captivated the sports world last weekend when she led Grand Canyon's women's team to the WAC Tournament title and a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

She has high energy, is a proven winner and could pass as Olivia Dunne's older sister. A lethal combination!

Molly Miller takes Arizona State job.

Well, people on social media weren't the only thing paying attention to Miller's incredible run with the Lopes. Grand Canyon lost in the first round to Baylor in the women's NCAA Tournament, and Miller is now on the move.

The Arizona State Sun Devils announced Saturday that she's been tapped as the next leader of the women's basketball program in Tempe.

Something tells me that Miller is going to really elevate her stardom with the Sun Devils. I might not know many things in life, but I know when someone has the "it factor."

Miller has it in an overwhelming amount. She's the real deal after capping off a 32-3 run with Grand Canyon.

It also didn't take long for reactions to roll in. It seems like the women's basketball world and internet are very excited about the Sun Devils pulling the trigger on bringing her into the Big 12.

Just to recap, this is Molly Miller's March:

WAC regular season champs

WAC Tournament champs

Ticket to the women's NCAA Tournament

Hired as Arizona State's coach

That's one hell of an impressive run.

Something tells me we're going to be seeing a lot more of Molly Miller in the coming years, and that's good news for the women's college basketball game. Best of luck in Tempe! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.