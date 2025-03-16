Firecracker Women's Basketball Coach Takes Internet By Storm

Published|Updated

The internet has found its new hero:

Grand Canyon women's basketball coach Molly Miller.

The Lopes punched a ticket to the women's NCAA Tournament with a 65-62 win over UT-Arlington in the WAC title game Saturday.

Admittedly, I had no idea Grand Canyon had a women's basketball team or who Molly Miller is until Sunday morning. Turns out I wasn't alone.

Molly Miller takes social media by storm.

The team shared a video of Miller getting an ice bath in the locker room while celebrating the NCAA Tournament bid.

It took no time at all to take off like a rocket, and has more than 1.2 million views as of publication. 

Well, the internet is fired up and Miller appears ready to become a star.

To paraphrase Shaq, I must apologize because I was unfamiliar with Miller's game. This woman has the "it factor" and she has it in abundance.

Again, I didn't even know Grand Canyon had a women's team until about 15 minutes before breaking this news to all of you, and I'm sure many of you are in the same boat.

Also, is it just me or does Molly Miller look like she could be Olivia Dunne's older sister? The resemblance is a bit rattling.

Grand Canyon Lopes head coach Molly Miller is becoming a star. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Best of luck to Miller and the Lopes in the Big Dance. Something tells me a major powerhouse program is going to scoop her up sooner than later. She has star power. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.