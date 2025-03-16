Firecracker Women's Basketball Coach Takes Internet By Storm

The internet has found its new hero:

Grand Canyon women's basketball coach Molly Miller.

The Lopes punched a ticket to the women's NCAA Tournament with a 65-62 win over UT-Arlington in the WAC title game Saturday.

Admittedly, I had no idea Grand Canyon had a women's basketball team or who Molly Miller is until Sunday morning. Turns out I wasn't alone.

Molly Miller takes social media by storm.

The team shared a video of Miller getting an ice bath in the locker room while celebrating the NCAA Tournament bid.

It took no time at all to take off like a rocket, and has more than 1.2 million views as of publication.

Well, the internet is fired up and Miller appears ready to become a star.

To paraphrase Shaq, I must apologize because I was unfamiliar with Miller's game. This woman has the "it factor" and she has it in abundance.

Again, I didn't even know Grand Canyon had a women's team until about 15 minutes before breaking this news to all of you, and I'm sure many of you are in the same boat.

Also, is it just me or does Molly Miller look like she could be Olivia Dunne's older sister? The resemblance is a bit rattling.

Best of luck to Miller and the Lopes in the Big Dance. Something tells me a major powerhouse program is going to scoop her up sooner than later. She has star power. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.