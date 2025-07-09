MMA Legend Randy Couture Badly Burned In Single-Car Collision Ahead Of NHRA Debut

MMA community rallies support for Randy Couture

MMA icon Randy Couture was involved in a serious stock car accident on Tuesday. Couture, 62, was airlifted to a hospital in Kansas City after sustaining first- and second-degree burns, blunt traumatic injuries, and smoke inhalation, according to TMZ.

Couture, a two-time UFC champion, was one of the organization’s earliest stars, helping pave the way for its explosive growth in American sports during the 2010s.

The renowned fighter was transported to a burn center following the single-car crash involving his 1937 Chevy Pro Mod.

Couture had been preparing for his NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) debut later this month.

No details have been released regarding the cause of Couture’s accident on the racetrack. He is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.

MMA fans took to social media, championing their beloved fighter on his road to recovery.

