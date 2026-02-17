MLBPA Boss Tony Clark Quits After Affair With Sister-In-Law On Union Payroll

MLBPA chief Tony Clark ran out of chances with this major blunder.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark has reportedly resigned after an internal investigation found that he had an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who was hired by the union in 2023. That’s a major conflict-of-interest crisis at the top of the most powerful union in pro sports.

As ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. reported, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York opened a federal investigation after a whistleblower complaint was filed with the National Labor Relations Board in November 2024.

The complaint alleged self-dealing, misuse of resources, abuse of power and nepotism.

One flashpoint: The MLBPA built a large office in Arizona, where Clark lives, and his sister-in-law worked there after it opened in 2023.

The union hired former assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman as outside counsel to brief its eight-man executive subcommittee on potential legal exposure.

According to ESPN, investigators are also scrutinizing funds tied to OneTeam Partners, a multibillion-dollar licensing company part-owned by the union, and Players Way, a youth baseball initiative that spent millions but staged only a handful of events.

Then the relationship disclosure surfaced. As ESPN noted, player leaders saw the news as crossing a red line. Members of the executive subcommittee were already uneasy about Clark’s future because of the federal investigation.

Clark, a former All-Star first baseman, became the first ex-player to run the MLBPA in 2013. He led the union through the 2022 lockout and brought minor leaguers into the fold.

The MLBPA’s brand is discipline and unity. Clark’s conduct damaged both. The collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, and the clock is rapidly ticking.

MLB owners are always looking for ways to tighten financial controls. The next labor showdown was coming either way. Now they’re watching the players’ union deal with a scandal born inside its own executive office. Deputy executive director Bruce Meyer, a seasoned labor lawyer, is expected to step in, though MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal noted that a vote was not finalized Tuesday.

New Orioles pitcher Chris Bassitt, part of the eight-man committee, issued a statement on the vote for a new director.

"I feel we have made mistakes in the past by making rushed decisions. The executive subcommittee and all the reps agreed we want to get this right. We don’t want to get it done just because there’s a void."

Instead of projecting strength, the MLBPA is now explaining how a family member ended up on staff and how the relationship was allowed to happen.

