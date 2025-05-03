MLB Umpire's Profane Rant Caught On Hot Mic After Blown Call

I've often wondered if MLB umpires really love the replay rule that's been in the game for nearly two decades now. Obviously, it's great for the game and was much-needed, but still … every call you make is immediately under a microscope for the world to see.

If you mess up – BAM, you're gonna know it right away. And, to make matters worse, you're gonna have to get on a mic and tell the whole world that your crappy call was wrong, and it's getting overturned.

You know who probably hated replay? Angel Hernandez. God, I miss him. He gave us so much #content every season. He was truly one-of-a-kind. And by that, I mean maybe the worst official in the history of professional sports.

Anyway, I say all that to say this … Bill Miller, the home plate umpire in Friday's Red Sox-Twins game, got a call wrong at the plate, and then was caught on the TV hot mic absolutely burying himself over it.

Love this dude:

MLB umpire Bill Miller is still grinding

Well, I guess I have my answer. It's gotta be so embarrassing. You're literally having to tell 30,000 people that you did your job incorrectly. Brutal.

Do love that Bill's this pissed about it, though. He's a grinder. He's 57, and has been in the league for nearly 30 years now. But he's still perfecting his craft, which I respect. Could you imagine doing something for 30 years and pushing 60, and still being this pissed about messing it up?

If I'm still working at OutKick in 30 years, I assume I'm gonna have mailed it in long ago. No shot I'm grinding at 57 with nearly 30 years under my belt. I'll be such a wild card, Fox will practically have to fire me.

But Bill – a very good, well-respected umpire, by the way – still demands perfection out of himself. We all rag on the awful umpires all the time, mainly because it's more fun.

Angel Hernandez has been the butt of jokes for years now. And I do think that, by and large, umpires have been pretty awful so far this season.

So it's nice to see one still give a shit.

Unfortunately, I think the robots are still on their way.

Sad.