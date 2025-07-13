MLB Trade Market Heats Up With Diamondbacks Ready To Sell Players

It's that time of year again, as the Major League Baseball trade deadline rapidly approaches at the end of July. And while it seemed at the start of the year that it would be a quieter deadline than in years past, with more teams in or around contention, that no longer expected to be the case.

Thanks in large part to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks went for it in the offseason, to their credit, making the biggest pitching splash of any team by signing Corbin Burnes. Then they added Josh Naylor in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, cementing a quality offense and deep pitching staff.

Burnes, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodriguez gave Arizona a top-5 rotation, while Corbin Carroll, Eugenio Suarez, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, Naylor and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were expected to be one of baseball's best lineups. But in a testament to the difficulty of building baseball rosters, the Diamondbacks season hasn't gone according to plan. Burnes is out with Tommy John surgery. Gallen and Kelly have struggled, as has Rodriguez. Their bullpen has been unreliable.

And now, they're reportedly ready to sell. And they've changed the deadline in the process.

MLB Trade Deadline Plans Coming Into Fruition

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that the Diamondbacks are officially in selling mode, with the All-Star Break and trade deadline just ahead. Arizona's 46-50, 11 games back of first place in the National League West, and 6.5 games back of a wild card spot, with several other teams between them and the third spot.

With the disappointing season, Arizona's making many of their key players available: Suarez, Gallen, Kelly and Naylor are likely to be dealt, completely reshaping the market.

Suarez has provided his usual elite power, hitting 31 homers with a 141 weighted runs created plus. Naylor's turned in another solid season offensively, adding nearly 11 runs above average on offense. For teams with a need on offense, like the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners or Cincinnati Reds, either or both could be big additions.

Sure enough, Nightengale also reported that the Mariners are interested in Suarez and Naylor. Along with some other possibilities for the Phillies and Blue Jays.

Bullpen help is always one of the most desired and expensive priorities, with virtually every contender needing help in the back end. The Phillies have struggled the entire season with closing out games, and the Dodgers bullpen has been ravaged by injuries and underperformance.

The Diamondbacks though, making several starters and key offensive players available changes the composition of the deadline. And could have major playoff implications if Gallen is able to find his form with a new team. The next few weeks suddenly look a lot busier.