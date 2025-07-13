Angels Fans Rightfully Livid After Fireworks Go Off For Visiting Team's Home Run In Comical Scene

Los Angeles Angels fans were treated to some fireworks on Saturday evening as the club picked up its second win in a row over the Arizona Diamondbacks by a count of 10-5, but not all the blasts were welcomed.

Arizona third baseman Eugenio Suarez hit a home run in his first plate appearance in the top of the second inning to tie the ballgame up at 1-1. He then stepped to the dish in the fourth inning and left the yard again for his second solo shot of the contest, and this time, Angels Stadium staff elected to celebrate it by launching a couple of fireworks into the air.

When you're a staffer in the pyrotechnics department, everyone notices your mistake, given the fact that it results in a rocket exploding in the sky, and Angels fans in attendance let their frustrations be heard with an onslaught of boos as the fireworks exploded in the sky.

While it was a bizarre scene on Saturday night, fireworks going off after a visiting team hits a homer is a great representation of the Angels franchise.

Why Do The Baseball Gods Hate Mike Trout?

Celebrating an opposing team's home run, even by accident, is certainly on brand for a franchise that has not won a playoff game since 2009. Los Angeles hasn't had a winning season since 2015, so if there was ever a team to make a loud and noticeable blunder like this one, it would be the consistently disappointing Angels.

The Angels have a strong opportunity to break their 10-year drought of losing seasons this time around, however, as they sit at 47-48 on the year with the All-Star Break beginning on Monday.