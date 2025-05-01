Why Do The Baseball Gods Hate Mike Trout?

Los Angeles Angels fans are once again holding their breath after their $436 million All-Star athlete Mike Trout left Wednesday night's game with a potential injury.

For anyone that's been paying attention, it seems like the baseball gods are having their way with Trout in sickening fashion. "Another year, another injury" has become synonymous with Trout, who at one point was recognized as the savior of the sport in the late 2010s and was one of MLB's biggest stars before a cruel set of injuries severely limited his playing time in recent years.

MIKE TROUT HAS BEEN INJURED EVERY SEASON SINCE 2020

Trout appeared to injure his left knee while running out a ground ball during Wednesday's Angels - Mariners game. He stayed in the game during the next inning before being pulled from his next at-bat. The team said that they did so as a precautionary measure, but considering Trout missed over 130 games last year due to a torn meniscus in his knee, they will absolutely keep an eye on it and pray for the best.

Make no mistake about it, the Angels need Mike Trout to be the Mike Trout of old if they are going to be even remotely competitive. However, so far this season, the Angels right fielder is hitting just .179, with nine home runs, 18 RBIs and 36 strikeouts.

Injuries have plagued Trout, who hasn't played more than 82 games since 2020, while not playing more than 130 since 2016. Last season, Trout's torn meniscus happened in the 29th game of the season before he was forced to miss the rest of it.

DID THE ANGELS BLOW THE MIKE TROUT ERA?

While no one is blaming Trout per se for his injuries, as it just seems like an unfortunate string of bad luck, the fact is that at 33-years-old, we may very well be seeing the end of the Mike Trout era.

Which would be sad for all that love the sport of baseball, but especially sad for Angels fans, who for years have warned the franchise that they were wasting what could very well have been the 3x American League MVP's best years.