MLB Investigating Heated Incident Between Jazz Chisholm, Braves Coach

Major League Baseball has launched an investigation into a recent altercation in Atlanta.

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. got into a heated argument with Atlanta Braves coach Eddie Perez, who was in the dugout, while the 27-year-old was standing on third base. Perez was upset with Chisholm appearing to relay signs to the hitter while on second base. And he appeared to point to his head, which some took as a warning that he'd be hit in his next at bat.

The Yankees, like every team, often tries to look for tells and pitch-tipping, but they seem to be more obviously successful at it. Regardless, the argument escalated.

READ: Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Gets Into Heated Shouting Match With Braves' Coach After Controversial Move

And now MLB is getting involved.

Will MLB Take Action After Apparent Misunderstanding?

After the game, Perez spoke to The Athletic and said he had no intention of calling for Chisholm to get hit.

"I just wanted him to be smart, that’s all it was," Pérez said. "Use his head. I have a lot of respect for that guy, I like him, but I guess he didn’t like what I had to say and got upset with me. It wasn’t threatening. I just wanted him to play smart out there."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Sunday said he had "hope" that it wasn't about throwing at his head, while essentially asking for an investigation.

"I hope it didn’t (have to do with throwing at his head), because obviously there’s no place for that," Aaron Boone said at Truist Park. "That’s certainly something that would not be OK. I hope he didn’t mean anything like that by it, because that would deserve some looking into."

He also admitted that the Yankees do look for legal avenues to steal signs, which, again, all teams do.

"Look, every team now, from the start of the year to the end, you’re trying to find little advantages out there," Boone said. "You’re trying to find little ways to help you win a ballgame. So that’s all within the parameters of the rules.

"Every team we play against is no different, and we’re not, either. You’re constantly trying to find advantages where you can and where they present themselves in a certain game, and that’s all good."

Chisholm hasn't spoken about it, other than saying "no comment," but the investigation indicates that the league believes there's more to it. Chisholm has been a divisive figure, someone who's rubbed players and coaches the wrong way since his debut. But the primary lesson to learn here is that the Yankees need to be a lot more subtle when relaying signs they've figured out.