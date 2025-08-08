MLB Home Run Derby Could Be Headed to Netflix, Broadcast Talks Underway

ESPN has loosened its grip on driving the future of broadcasting the MLB , so it appears the greatest league to ever exist is looking for other options to market its product.

One of the marquee events for the sport - the Home Run Derby - was shown live on ESPN this past season, and since it's inception. But, that could change in the near future. At the moment, Netflix is in talks to acquire the broadcasting rights.

Even if the two sides don’t reach a deal, it continues a trend of Netflix trying to produce live sports (it's already done so with NFL games , the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight , etc). Hanna Miller of Bloomberg reported they could be in the market for other MLB events too.

A move to Netflix could help boost the lethargic viewership numbers for one of the most famous All-Star events in the United States. This past summer, the Derby averaged 5.73 million viewers, which is its lowest total since 2018 . Furthermore, it was the lowest household viewership numbers since 1997.