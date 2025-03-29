MLB Does Pitiful Apology After MLB.TV Outage

There's essentially just one day on the regular season calendar where virtually every fan across Major League Baseball is tuned in.

Opening Day is one of the game's best traditions, something that unites fanbases with hope that this will be their year. Except for fans of the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins, probably. So if there's one thing the league should probably get right, it's making sure that those fans do, in fact, have access to watch those Opening Day games.

Not this year.

And in response to the failure of their all-important MLB.TV streaming service, the league reached out on Saturday to apologize to fans and make amends. Except MLB failed there too.

MLB Does Pathetic ‘Give Away’ After Streaming Disaster

On Saturday, the league sent out its apology for the "glitch" that prevented fans from watching games. And it's an offer to spend more money.

"Unfortunately, MLB.TV experienced a technical issue yesterday that resulted in a temporary inability to access our live game streams," the email says. "While our technical team addressed this issue immediately and restored access as soon as possible, we understand how disappointing this was to fans who were eagerly awaiting the start of the season. For that, we apologize. MLB fans deserve the best streaming experience possible and we will continue to strive to provide that. To thank you for your support of the National Pastime, MLB would like to offer you $10 off any purchase of $25 or more at MLBshop.com."

Well, the service you spent a bunch of money on didn't work, so spend more money to get a discount. Gee, thanks. The league could have offered a partial refund or something similar. Instead, we get this.

Gotta do better, MLB. Start by making sure your service works on the most important day of the regular season.