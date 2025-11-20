Beauty Pageant Shows That The Show Must Go On... Even If Contestant Falls Off Stage And Needs A Stretcher

There's a real "next man up" mentality in beauty pageants these days. Who knew?!

I don't know what is going on, but beauty pageants have been going hard lately.

Maybe too hard…

We recently had Miss World Chile dropping death metal growls like she was fronting Cannibal Corpse, and now we've got a contestant in the Miss Universe pageant taking some bumps.

But the show must go on… even if she has to be stretchered out of the theater, apparently.

READ: BEAUTY PAGEANT CONTESTANT MAKES PAINFULLY AWKWARD BLUNDER, CRINGE SWEEPS AROUND GLOBE

Jamaican Miss Universe contestant Gabrielle Henry was doing her thing, and, from what I can tell, she was doing it well. She looked lovely, and she did some kind of swoosh move with her dress. I think that's good for some bonus points (if that's how pageants work; it may not be).

However, there was a major malfunction when Henry tried to walk off the stage, as she appeared to have not seen a cutout at the front of the stage and went down.

Hard.

Down goes Frazier!

That was scary, and it got even scarier when Henry — who is an ophthalmologist (eye doctor, to the layperson) — was taken out of the theater on a stretcher and to a local hospital. She sustained minor injuries in the fall, and no broken bones.

However, even before the extent of the injuries was known, the pageant resumed like nothing had happened.

Now, I know we do this all the time in sports. A running back's leg will snap in half, and he'll get carted off the field. Then, after a ten-minute delay and both teams taking a knee on the field, we're all like, "…Anyway, this crucial second down for the Falcons is brought to you by DUDE Wipes…"

But that's part of the sport. It isn't part of beauty pageants… although in fairness, we might watch them more if it were.

Shouldn't they have given everyone some time to regroup? Maybe grab a Cosmo (that seems like a pageant beverage, right? They're not downing Jägermeister at those) and re-center after watching a contestant go down harder than a Russian AI robot.

Hopefully, Henry is on the mend soon, and in the meantime, someone should probably put some fluorescent gaffer's tape down to mark the edge of the stage.