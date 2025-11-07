Contestant Shocks Stuffy Beauty Pageant Crowd By Melting Their Faces With Death Metal Performance

Now this is how you make the talent portion of the evening way less dull!

If you find yourself stuck watching a beauty pageant, the best time to get a beer or take a leak is during the talent competition. What you usually wind up with is a cavalcade of singers, dancers, and baton-twirlers, none of whom are that great, otherwise they would've just pursued that as a career instead of going the pageant route.

What you don't see are too many death metal growls, but fortunately, a competitor in the Miss World Chile competition is here to change that.

According to Metal Injection, Ignacia Fernández is a 27-year-old model and vocalist who took part in this year's Miss Chile World semifinals. That's a one-two punch for being a legitimate threat to stealing the crown.

READ: THESE ARE THE GREATEST DEBUT ALBUMS IN ROCK HISTORY

But here's the thing: she's not singing showtunes or ballads, she's the frontwoman of a progressive death metal band called Decessus.

If you're unfamiliar with "progressive death metal," it's pretty much the same as regular death metal, but with some goofy time signatures.

And, yes, there is screaming.

Check it out:

Even if metal isn't your cup of musical tea, wasn't that 1000x more interesting than tap-dancing or playing the violin?

Fernández — who can really belt it out — was joined on stage by her bandmate, guitarist Carlos Palma, who bludgeoned that pageant crowd with some devastatingly heavy riffs on his 8-string guitar. I mean, he probably rattled some filings out of people's heads.

READ: BEAUTY PAGEANT CONTESTANT MAKES PAINFULLY AWKWARD BLUNDER, CRINGE SWEEPS AROUND GLOBE

Now, I've never been to a pageant, but I imagine most people in the crowd wouldn't be in the center of a pageant/death metal Venn diagram. I feel like we were robbed of some potential for top-tier crowd shots in that clip.

I mean, at least one monocle had to have popped out of someone's eye and fallen into their drink, and some lady had to say "Oooh, the vapors!" and then passed out while literally clutching her pearls, right?

But, here's the thing: this performance worked out very well for Fernández. She received a standing ovation when she finished and earned a spot in the next round, which will take place this weekend.

Can she top it? We'll have to see what she has up her death growling sleeve.