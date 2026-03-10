Tennis Star Completely Unravels, Punches Herself Before Cursing At Crowd In Epic Meltdown

To say Mirra Andreeva lost it following her Round of 32 loss at Indian Wells on Monday would be the under-sell of the year.

Andreeva, the defending champion of the event, lost to unseeded Katerina Siniakova in three sets, and while launching her racket at the net at the end of the match garnered attention, it wasn't the wildest move we saw from the Russian star.

After losing the second set tiebreaker, Andreeva legitimately destroyed one of her tennis rackets, which resulted in a code violation. At another point during the match, Andreeva punched herself in the thigh multiple times.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

Destroying a racket and some self-inflicted wounds are one thing, but then came the real outburst.

Following a quick handshake with Siniakova at the net after the match, Andreeva was seen screaming "fu-k you all" as she left the court.

Yelling "fu-k you" at the crowd has become a bit of a habit at this point for Andreeva, given that she was seen saying the same thing to the crowd at the Australian Open earlier this year.

READ: Teenage Phenom Shows Off Intense Focus After Not Realizing She's Won Her Match At Wimbledon

To her credit, Andreeva did not try to hide from the fact that she shouted the phrase at the crowd when asked about it during her post-match interview.

"It was to myself, to everyone, basically," she explained. "I mean, after the loss, I just get very angry, so I say those things sometimes to myself. I mean, first to myself, of course, but then, yeah, it was just anger coming out, just a lot of emotions. Not really towards anyone."

Andreeva won two WTA 1000 titles in 2025, both at Indian Wells and in Dubai, and is currently ranked eighth in the world. Her deepest run in a Grand Slam came in 2024 at the French Open.