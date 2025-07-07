Teenage Phenom Shows Off Intense Focus After Not Realizing She's Won Her Match At Wimbledon

Mirra Andreeva was so locked into her fourth-round match against Emma Navarro at Wimbledon on Monday that she didn't even realize the moment she punched her ticket into the quarterfinals of the grand slam.

Andreeva, the Russian who only turned 18 in April, has been an unstoppable force at Wimbledon, having not dropped a single set through the first four rounds and making easy work of her American opponent.

The teenage star, who is currently ranked No. 7 in the world, took down Navarro in straight sets (6-2, 6-3) but didn't realize that she had won Monday's match until looking up and seeing the American standing at the net waiting to shake her hand.

The umpire had even announced that the match was over, but Andreeva was so focused on winning that next point, she had no idea there were no more points to be had.

If Andreeva goes on to win what will be her first grand slam title in the coming days, the clip of her not realizing she had actually won her fourth round match will be shown over and over again. It's one of those moments she'll always look back on after what looks to be a long, very successful career.

The young Russian made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier in the year and her run to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon already has her set up for recording her best-ever finish in the iconic event.

Next up for Andreeva is a matchup with the unranked Belinda Bencic on Wednesday.