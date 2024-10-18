McFleury: Minnesota Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury Drops Hilariously Spot-On McLovin Costume

Minnesota Wild netminder Marc-Andre Fleury is planning on calling it a career after this season, but he's certainly not mailing it in. Not on the ice or when it comes to the team Halloween party.

The future first-ballot Hall of Famer has been in the NHL for two decades, which means he's been through quite a few Halloween parties in his day, so you'd think the well would be running dry, especially when picking a good Halloween costume can be kind of tricky.

Considering you want something unique, not too "clever" to the point that people don't have any idea what you're supposed to be, and timely, but not too timely where it's going to be the costume of the year.

For instance, ladies: I know it sounds like a good idea, but I promise you there will be other Hawk Tuah girls at the costume party.

So, Fleury went a little rogue this year and went with a hit from the 2007 comedy classic Superbad, but he knocked it so out of the park that it doesn't really matter.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, Marc-Andre McLovin.

Fleury's wife shared that photo on her Instagram story, and that's an absolute home run.

I never realized that Fleury has a passing resemblance to Christopher Mintz-Plasse, but when he throws on a vest and glasses and then combs his hair forward he looks exactly like him.

Phenomenal work, and if Fleury needs a side hustle in retirement, I think he can book a couple of gigs as a Mclovin impersonator if he wants to… and if anyone would want to hire one of those. I think you could probably get Christopher Mintz-Plasse to do it.

Fleury has only appeared in one game this season for the 2-0-2 Wild — which was an overtime loss — but the team is off to a decent start this season. They are in fourth place in the murderer's row that is the NHL's Central Division.