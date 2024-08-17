One Of The Greatest Comedies Ever Made Was Released Today 17 Years Ago

Want to feel old?

Well, buckle up because I have some news that might surprise you. Saturday marks the 17-year anniversary of "Superbad" hitting theaters.

That's right, folks. It's already been 17 years since one of the greatest comedies was released on August 17, 2007.

"Superbad" was released 17 years ago.

It's honestly a bit hard to believe it's been that long since the world was introduced to "Superbad." Feels like a different lifetime ago, and in many ways, I suppose it was.

The film with Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Emma Stone, Seth Rogen and Bill Hader represented one of the final great comedy films made before the genre fell off a cliff. It's a wildly offensive movie, unapologetically inappropriate and hilarious from start to finish.

The film centers on a theme and story many people reading this probably experienced at some point in their lives:

Trying to land a woman out of your league and also scoring alcohol before the age of 21.

Hand up. We've all been there, and that's why the film seems to resonate so well nearly two decades after it was released.

Most films are lucky to be relevant 48 hours after being released. It's been 17 years, and "Superbad" remains as quotable and entertaining as ever.

Let's run down some of the film's best moments in celebration of its release anniversary:

We need to get back to making comedies that are completely out of pocket and off the rails. There's an entire storyline in "Superbad" about how a character was addicted to drawing male genitalia. There's another where two cops bust in on a guy losing his virginity in the most awkward way imaginable.

There is next to zero chance a major Hollywood studio would make anything like "Superbad" today because wokeness has destroyed humor. It's a real shame because great comedy is a sign of a healthy and strong society.

Are you a fan of "Superbad"? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.